After a slow first half, the Backyard Brawl turned into a slugfest between the Poyen Indians and Magnet Cove Panthers Friday night.
The first quarter fell scoreless and each team scored once in the second quarter. The pace picked up in the second half and the Indians came out on top over the Panthers, 27-20, in front of their home fans at Malvern National Bank Stadium-Indian Field.
The win for the Indians snaps a three year losing streak to the Panthers. The Indians finish the 2020 regular season 9-1 overall and 3-1 in 5-2A conference play. The Panthers end the regular season with a 4-5 overall record and a 1-3 conference record. Both will be moving on to the 2A State Playoffs set to begin next Friday.
Indians head coach Vic Barrett was ecstatic over the win and how the Indians played Friday against the Panthers. “I’m ecstatic with the way we played, that’s what this game’s supposed to be, just a knockdown drag out. That’s why we named it the Backyard Brawl because that’s what we wanted it to be.”