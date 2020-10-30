Last week, the Malvern Jr. Cubs earned a share of the 7-4A conference title after defeating the Fountain Lake Jr. Cobras. On Thursday, the Malvern Jr. Cubs battled the Nashville Jr. Scrappers to be the sole conference champion.
“We knew we already at least clinched a share,” Malvern Jr. Cubs coach Darryl Baker said. “But we didn’t want anybody to share it with, we wanted it by ourselves.”
And that’s what the Jr. Cubs did Thursday as they defeated the Jr. Scrappers in a thrilling, sudden death overtime at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.
The Jr. Cubs struggled in the first half and allowed the Jr. Scrappers to take a 20-8 lead into halftime. But the Jr. Cubs’ defense shutdown the Jr. Scrappers in the second half to come back and tie the game at 20-20 in regulation. The Jr. Cubs and the Jr. Scrappers then went into a sudden death overtime.
The Jr. Cubs received the ball first in overtime and scored on their third play from scrimmage to take the lead. Quarterback Kealen Juniel scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. The Jr. Scrappers then had a chance to either retie the game with a touchdown or win the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. On third down, the Jr. Scrappers went for a pass to the end zone but were intercepted by Malvern’s Tristen Myles to give the Jr. Cubs the win 26-20.
“We’ve been up here since June working our tail off and our kids deserved it,” Baker said. “I was so glad to see how they came back from a little bit of adversity and I can’t tell you how proud I am of the effort our kids played with, it was unbelievable!”