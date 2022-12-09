The time has finally arrived for Week 15 of Arkansas High School Football—which means it’s December and the final round of state championship games are taking place on the gridiron’s grandest stage in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium.
From a long off season from January of workouts into the spring practice, then the summer and fall campaign in August—the hometown Malvern Leopards have made it all pay off to be one of the two final teams left to play in the 4A state football championship game this Saturday against the Harding Academy Wildcats.