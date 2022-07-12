Plumlee with Dr. Rook James King Tourney 2022 pic.

Malvern football head coach JD Plumlee with Arkansas State University Three Rivers Chancellor Dr. Steve Rook.

 Gerren Smith

JAMES KING TOURNAMENT 2022: Malvern football head coach J.D. Plumlee with Arkansas State University Three Rivers Chancellor Dr. Steve Rook are ready to kickoff the 2022 Annual James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tournament Tuesday, July 12 in Malvern. ASUTR is the premier sponsor of the tournament hosted at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field in Malvern.

Tags

Recommended for you