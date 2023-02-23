GLEN ROSE — Tonight, the time has arrived for the Glen Rose Lady Beavers to meet their destiny of fulfilling a team goal to make the postseason as 3A state tournament qualifiers in senior high girls basketball competition.
featured
It’s Win or Go Home Time! Lady Beavers face tough task in biggest game of season against Drew Central at regionals
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Middle School students raise funds for fellow classmate
- It’s Win or Go Home Time! Lady Beavers face tough task in biggest game of season against Drew Central at regionals
- Malvern Leopard Baseball: Leopards headed to Little Rock to face Baptist Prep in benefit game
- Celebrating Black History in Malvern
- Warriors take on No. 1 seed Dierks in 2A South Regional Tournament in deciding game for state
- Rynders to retire from Farmers Bank & Trust after 39-year career
- Youngest mayor in US visits Malvern church in honor of Black History Month
- Alumni hoodies fundraiser returns to MMS
Popular Content
Articles
- Rynders to retire from Farmers Bank & Trust after 39-year career
- Ready for business
- Malvern street superintendent charged with sexual assault of minor
- Youngest mayor in US visits Malvern church in honor of Black History Month
- JPs hear about Operation Opioids Project
- Alumni hoodies fundraiser returns to MMS
- Hot Springs contractor facing new complaints about work
- A Kehner tradition, dream fulfilled: Steven Kehner hired as new head coach, takes over football program as longtime coach, dad resigns after 30 year era...
- Council approves budget resolution
- Celebrating Black History in Malvern
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: