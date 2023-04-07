MAGNET COVE — One of the most recognizable names in the history of Magnet Cove High School athletics—Julius “The Juice” McClellan signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Arkansas State University Three Rivers Tuesday to showcase his talents on the collegiate level and become an Eagle.
It's Signing Day for 'The Juice': Standout McClellan inks NLI to join Arkansas State University Three Rivers Eagles
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
