IMG_5904.JPG

The Fogleman Family: John, Kilee, Cody and Kyle

 Gerren Smith

MALVERN — The former “Leopard Great”—James King, who symbolized a high respect of character on and off the field meant a lot to the community of Malvern, especially his former head football coach John Fogleman and the Fogleman family. King sadly passed away from a tragic swimming accident on Lake Catherine in 2012.

Tags

Recommended for you