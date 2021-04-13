A trio of top-notch performances representing Malvern showcased first place finishes against several tracksters in the Natural State Thursday in Spa City at the Joe Reese Memorial Relays in Hot Springs.
The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards tracksters’ Leia Patton, Riley White and Madison Vaden all placed first in several events to propel the Lady Leopards for a third place finish racking up 66 points during the girls meet competition.
