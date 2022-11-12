BISMARCK — To highlight Thursday night in-county rivalry hoops on the hardwood, the hometown Malvern Jr. Lady Leopard-Cubs moved to 2-0 after their trip to Lion Country and defeated the Bismarck Jr. Lady Lions 34-7 for junior high girls basketball competition at the famous Holt Gymnasium.
Malvern came out on fire in the first half and surged to a 10-2 lead for the opening period, then finished with a double-digit lead for the second quarter. At the break, the Malvern headed into the locker room with a 20-2 lead.