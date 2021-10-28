Tonight, the Glen Rose Jr. Beavers look to finish the season with a big victory on the road at Horatio on a high note. The Beavers fell short last week to Centerpoint in their final home match-up and aim for a victorious night to close out the season in Horatio.
Jr. Beavers aim to close out season victorious at Horatio
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
