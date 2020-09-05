It was an intense battle between two Hot Spring County rivals as the Glen Rose Jr. Beavers hosted the Malvern Jr. Cubs to open the 2020 Jr. High football season at Beaver Stadium Thursday.
The lead went back and forth between the Jr. Beavers and Jr. Cubs but the Jr. Beavers pulled out the win after scoring a game winning touchdown with 41.2 seconds left in the game. The Jr. Beavers defeated the Jr. Cubs 21-20.
“It’s huge for us,” Glen Rose Jr. High football coach Bryan Weatherford said. “We’ve been working on that since June when we actually got to get started. To beat those guys is huge.”
While relishing in their first win of the season, the Jr. Beavers are also preparing for next week’s matchup against another Hot Spring County opponent, the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers. “We’ve got Magnet next week and Prescott week three,” Weatherford said. “It just keeps getting bigger each week.” He added that Jr. Beavers were going to have to condition and practice harder to prepare for the rest of the 2020 schedule. “We’ve got to condition. We had a lot of guys cramping and all that kind of stuff, and we’ve got a lot of guys going both ways. We’re going to have to condition a little bit better and we’re going to have to practice harder.”
For the Jr. Cubs week two presents another road game. The Jr. Cubs will be taking on Hot Springs in the Spa City next Thursday.