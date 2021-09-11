The Glen Rose Jr. Beavers bounced back into the win column impressively Thursday night to defeat in-county rivals’ Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers 60-18 for junior high football competition.
The Jr. Beavers’ dominant road performance Thursday puts them at 1-1 overall to seek their first victory of the 2021 football season.
After their tough loss last week in Malvern, Glen Rose junior high football head coach Bryan Weatherford knew the Jr. Beavers needed to polish up on several key areas.
