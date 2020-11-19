It was a four game night as the Malvern 8th and 9th grade Cubs and Lady Cubs basketball teams traveled to Hot Springs Tuesday to take on the Jr. Trojans and Lady Trojans.
The Jr. Trojans and Lady Trojans were able to sweep Malvern to give each team a loss to open the 2020-2021 season. In 8th grade action, the Lady Cubs fell to the Lady Trojans 22-13. The 8th grade Cubs lost to the the Trojans 38-3. For the 9th grade Lady Cubs, the Lady Trojans’ defense held strong to get the win 42-14 and in the 9th grade Cubs game, the Trojans came back from a halftime deficit to get the win 51-25.