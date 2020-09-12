The Malvern Jr. Cubs were on the road once again facing the Hot Springs Jr. Trojans for week 2 of Jr. High football Thursday.
After allowing the Jr. Trojans a touchdown on the opening kickoff, the Jr. Cubs defense held strong for the rest of the game and denied the Jr. Trojans anymore end zone trips. The Jr. Cubs came back with two touchdowns to get the win 14-8.
The win puts the Jr. Cubs record at 1-1 for the 2020 season. Next week the Jr. Cubs travel to Bauxite to kickoff conference play against the Jr. Miners at The Pit. Kickoff between the two squads is set for 7 p.m.