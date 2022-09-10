HOT SPRINGS — The Malvern Jr. Leopard-Cubs had their toughest match-up on the gridiron in a heartbreaking road loss to the Hot Springs Jr. Trojans 14-6 in junior high football competition in Hot Springs Thursday.
Malvern’s quarterback Kyler Wright had an effective night from the pocket and completed 4-of-9 passes for 115 yards passing and 1 TD reception to Kahlen Cooper—who led the receiving core with 3 receptions for 102 yards and 1 TD. Defensively, the Jr. Cubs’ Aiden Delamar had two tackles and one interception—John Doddridge had seven tackles and Dave Hutchins led with 10 tackles to post in double-digits.