Coming off a huge win against arch rivals Arkadelphia last week, the Malvern Jr. Cubs rattled off another big win against the Haskell Harmony Grove Jr. Cardinals Thursday at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.
The Jr. Cardinals and the Jr. Cubs entered Thursday’s game as the two teams in the 7-4A conference that had not lost a conference game. With the win, 24-6, the Jr. Cubs are the only team in the 7-4A conference that doesn’t have a conference loss. The Jr. Cubs improve to 4-1 overall for the 2020 season and 3-0 in 7-4A conference play.
Jr. Cubs head coach Darryl Baker was proud of the Jr. Cubs performance against the Jr. Cardinals. “I thought we did outstanding,” Baker said. “We knew it was a big game. Harmony Grove, they were undefeated coming into the night and in conference they had beaten Nashville and Robinson.”
Baker added that he was worried about the Jr. Cubs performance after coming off such a big win against Arkadelphia. “I was worried about my kids because we just had a big win last week against Arkadelphia, so I was worried about having a let down,” he said. “But I showed them the film and we sat there and watched the film and they got it.”