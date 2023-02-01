MALVERN — In a trilogy match-up on the court, the hometown Malvern Jr. Leopard-Cubs came out victorious against arch-rival Arkadelphia Freshmen Badgers 37-30 to sweep their season meetings 2-0 in conference and complete a 2-1 finish in victories against the visiting A-town hoopsters for their third encounter of the season Monday night at the Leopard Center.

