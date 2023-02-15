0.jpg

JESSIEVILLE — The Glen Rose Jr. Lady Beavers finished their year of hoops 3A-7 District Tournament Runner-up Saturday after a classic championship match-up in defeat to Fouke 26-22 at the Jessieville Sports Arena. The Jr. Lady Beavers made some noise during their journey in junior high basketball competition under first year head coach Kirby Armstrong.

