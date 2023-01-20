GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Jr. Lady Beavers journeyed with a huge road victory in conference against Harmony Grove, but in their return home hoops Tuesday, the Jr. Lady Beavers fell short to Jessieville 42-24—suffering their first loss in league competition. Jr. Lady Beavers’ Aubrey Pennington led the way with 10 points to post in double-figures—while teammate Christina Vann followed and added seven points.

