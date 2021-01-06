With just 2:15 left in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game, between the hosting Malvern 8th grade Lady Cubs and the visiting Fountain Lake Jr. Lady Cobras, the two squads found themselves tied 12-12.
It was at the 10 second mark that the Lady Cobras were able to make a shot fall and take the lead 14-12 over the Lady Cubs. As the Lady Cubs brought the ball up the court, to try to score one more time, the Lady Cobras stole the ball and went in for a lay-up right before the buzzer to get the win 16-12.