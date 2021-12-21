Saturday, December 11 at the Jerry and Ouida Newton Arena, area Tribe junior high hoopsters— Poyen Jr. Lady Indians finished runner-up in the 2021 Poyen Jr. High Invitational basketball tournament championship game against Jessieville.
Poyen’s Ashlyn Lenard led scoring by dropping nine points—Addison Carter followed by swishing two triples from beyond the arc for six points—Baylie Morrison and Ainzlee Carter each contributed five points apiece and Sophie Beard finished with four points.
