For Friday night hoops at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium, the Magnet Cove Jr. Lady Panthers took care of business on the court to dismantle the Murfressboro Jr. Lady Rattlers 51-24 in an exciting junior high girls basketball contest.
Jr. Lady Panthers’ Haddie Hawthorn and Kynsli Brashears stole the spotlight by dropping 12 points through the basket to lead Magnet Cove in their impressive 27-point victory for the Panther Country hoop fans.
Read full game details in Wednesdays January 13 MDR newspaper edition.