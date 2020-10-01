For the final regular season home contest of the 2020 volleyball season, the Magnet Cove Jr. Lady Panthers showcased productive play hosting Maumelle Charter Monday at the Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium.
The Jr. Lady Panthers seventh grade squad shined for an impressive 2-0 sweep against Maumelle Charter. In the junior high match, the Jr. Lady Panthers brought a balanced and competitive spirit to the court for their final home performance to showcase to the supportive Magnet Cove sports fans. Despite the Jr. Lady Panthers falling short to Maumelle Charter 2-1 in a match competition, Magnet Cove kept their visiting opponent on their heels for a scrappy contest of intense volleyball action. See more coverage from both matches in Thursdays October 1 MDR newspaper edition.