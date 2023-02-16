DONALDSON — The Ouachita Jr. Lady Warriors battled to the end during their 2A-8 Jr. High Girls District Tournament match-up loss against Junction City 37-31 Saturday in the opening round at Ouachita High School Gymnasium. Jr. Lady Warriors’ Morgan Neel sparked the game on fire and swished two triples from beyond the arc to finish the contest with eight points. 

