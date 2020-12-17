For junior high girls basketball competition the Ouachita Jr. Lady Warriors have brought a competitive effort on the hardwood for the home fans to witness this season at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
In their previous home contest, the Jr. Lady Warriors went down to the wire in a heartbreaking three-point loss 26-23 to Mt. Ida Jr. Lady Lions last Thursday on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court. Read more details about the Jr. Lady Warriors battles on the hardwood in Thursdays December 17 MDR newspaper edition.