MALVERN — Making an ecstatic return to home competition on the gridiron Thursday, the hometown Malvern Jr. Leopard-Cubs showcased an overall productive performance of team execution in victory against the Waldron Jr. Bulldogs 36-8 in junior high football competition at Claude Mann Stadium on David Alpe Field.
The Jr. Cubs wasted no time to make an impact early when starting quarterback Kyler Wright turned on the jets and soared to the end zone on a QB keeper from Malvern’s own 38 yard line to ignite the game’s first end zone trip in the opening quarter at the 7:24 mark. From that point, Wright completed a pass reception to Tavin Clegg to convert the 2-point conversion and Malvern led 8-0.