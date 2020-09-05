Magnet Cove vs. Bismarck Jr. High Football pic.

Bismarck Jr. Lion Tony Weeks (20) catches a touchdown pass from QB Ben Keithley.

 Gerren Smith

For an exciting showdown on the gridiron at Hammons Stadium September 3 featuring the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers hosting the Bismarck Jr. Lions highlighted a competitive junior high football contest for "Thursday Night Lights." Read full details in Tuesdays September 8 MDR newspaper edition.

