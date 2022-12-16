FOUNTAIN LAKE — The Bismarck Jr. Lions traveled to Cobra country for seventh grade hoops Saturday in Fountain Lake for a jamboree. The Jr. Lions defeated Cutter Morning Star 19-17, but fell short in their second match-up against Dardanelle, 56-20.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of Malvern Daily Record PLUS Unlimited Digital Access to articles on malvern-online.com, and E-Edition access.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Malvern) 1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Malvern) 3 Months
|$32.00
|for 91 days
|Home Delivery (Malvern) 6 Months
|$64.00
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery (Malvern) 12 Months
|$125.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery (Hot Spring County) 1 Month
|$13.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Hot Spring County) 3 Months
|$36.00
|for 91 days
|Home Delivery (Hot Spring County) 6 Months
|$70.00
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery (Hot Spring County) 12 Months
|$132.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery outside Hot Spring County 1 Month
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Hot Spring County 3 Months
|$45.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Hot Spring County 6 Months
|$90.00
|for 182 days
|Mail Delivery outside Hot Spring County 12 Months
|$180.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on malvern-online.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|One Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$30.00
|for 91 days
|6 Months
|$60.00
|for 182 days
|Twelve Months
|$120.00
|for 365 days
FOUNTAIN LAKE — The Bismarck Jr. Lions traveled to Cobra country for seventh grade hoops Saturday in Fountain Lake for a jamboree. The Jr. Lions defeated Cutter Morning Star 19-17, but fell short in their second match-up against Dardanelle, 56-20.
BISMARCK VS. CMS
Cayden Burch led the Jr. Lions in scoring with 12 points and snatched eight rebounds with eight steals for double-figures. Everett Bingham added five points with two rebounds—Braden Allman scored four points with six rebounds—Hunter Milner chipped in two points with three rebounds—Gabe Show had two points, Cody Norris poured in one point with two rebounds and Andy McDill chipped in one point with four rebounds.
BISMARCH VS.
DARDANELLE
Allman and Norris netted five points apiece to lead the Jr. Lions against Dardanelle. McDill and Burch each added four points apiece and Holland contributed two points during seventh grade hoops on the hardwood.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?