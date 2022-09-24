BISMARCK — The Bismarck Jr. Lions are still making some impressive unbeaten noise on the gridiron from another dominant performance Thursday night to top Jessieville 26-8 at Doyle Henderson Field. The Jr. Lions’ Caed Keithley ignited the team’s execution by scoring a few touchdowns off an interception for a pick-6 on defense and scoring offensively—as well as Jeremy Walters and Blake Cranford making trips into the end zone.
Read more story details in Saturday's September 24 MDR newspaper edition.