Bismarck Jr. Lions football pic.
Gerren Smith

BISMARCK — The Bismarck Jr. Lions are still making some impressive unbeaten noise on the gridiron from another dominant performance Thursday night to top Jessieville 26-8 at Doyle Henderson Field. The Jr. Lions’ Caed Keithley ignited the team’s execution by scoring a few touchdowns off an interception for a pick-6 on defense and scoring offensively—as well as Jeremy Walters and Blake Cranford making trips into the end zone. 

Read more story details in Saturday's September 24 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you