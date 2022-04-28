PRESCOTT — The Bismarck Jr. Lions and Jr. Lady Lions track and field teams competed in the 3A-7 Jr. High Conference meet hosted at Cummins Stadium in Prescott. The Jr. Lady Lions placed sixth with 18 points while the Jr. Lions placed third overall and earned 76.50 points while competing in field and running events at the conference meet. The host school Prescott Curley Cubs captured the boys conference title with 225.50 points and Ashdown finished runner-up.
In the girls meet competition, Ashdown placed first to capture the conference title with 218.50 points—Prescott was runner-up with 181.
Read full story details in Thursday's April 28 MDR newspaper edition.