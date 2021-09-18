OVERTIME THRILLING VICTORY: The Bismarck Jr. Lions successfully came out victorious Thursday night in a huge competitive showdown to prevail against the Centerpoint Jr. Knights 36-30 in an exciting overtime thriller. Thus far, the Jr. Lions have secured victories while performing on the gridiron under the direction of head coach Brad Loy. Next week, the Jr. Lions are scheduled to battle on the road against Genoa Central.
Jr. Lions roll victorious against Centerpoint in overtime
- Gerren Smith Sports Editor
