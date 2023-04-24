LGzcs1FP_400x400.png

GENOA —The Bismarck Jr. Lions and Jr. Lady Lions track and field teams finished strong during their competition in the 3A-7 Jr. High Conference Track Meet hosted by Genoa Central. The Jr. Lions finished fourth place overall and earned 76 points. The Jr. Lady Lions placed fifth overall and earned 20 points from their participation at the conference meet.

Tags

Recommended for you