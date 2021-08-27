DIERKS — The Bismarck Jr. Lions provided an overall productive performance on the road Thursday to kick off the 2021 football season 1-0 by dismantling the Dierks Jr. Outlaws 43-12 in their season-opener.
The Jr. Lions will carry their momentum back home next week to host Hot Spring County rivals’ Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers to anticipate an exciting rivalry bout between to talented junior football teams. The Jr. Panthers are coming off a key win against Murfreesboro 18-6 Thursday to begin their season 1-0. Next week’s showdown will be a classic match-up on the gridiron at Doyle Henderson Field in Bismarck.
