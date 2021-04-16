With a total of 99 points, the Bismarck Jr. Lions track team finished as the champions of the Georgia Pacific Jr. Relays hosted at Gurdon High School Tuesday.
The Jr. Lions had a first place finish in the 4X400 Meter Relay with a time of 4:15.68. The relay team consisted of Ben Keithley, Johnny Diaz, Joseph Porter, and Sergio Diaz. The Jr. Lions then placed second in the 4X800 Meter Relay with a time of 10:44. This relay team consisted of Porter, Gabe Digiacomo, Caed Keithley, and S. Diaz.
Individually, B. Keithley was the highest scorer for the Jr. Lions with 17.75 points. B. Keithley placed third in the Pole Vault, third in the Discus, second in the 400 Meter Dash, and was apart of two relay teams.
Also coming up big was Porter who placed first in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:44.