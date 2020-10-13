For “Thursday Night Lights” junior high football action last week, the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers shut out the Mt. Ida Jr. Lions 34-0 in 5-2A Conference competition for the Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium fans.
By displaying another overall productive performance on both sides of the football, the Jr. Panthers executed five end zone trips offensively and kept the Jr. Lions end zoneless defensively the entire 32 minute contest.
As a result, the Jr. Panthers have captured back-to-back 34-0 shutout victories to improve to 3-3 overall, 2-0 in conference. Read more highlights from the game in Tuesdays October 13 MDR newspaper edition.