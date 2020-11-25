For an exciting display of junior high basketball contests last Thursday, the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers and the Jr. Lady Panthers swept wins at home against Mt. Ida at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium.
To start out the night's first battle, the Jr. Lady Panthers pulled out a 48-18 victory against the Jr. Lady Lions.
In junior high boys action, the Jr. Panthers showed no mercy on the hardwood and put together another overall dominating performance in a 34-point victory against Mt. Ida, 58-24.
