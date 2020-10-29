This Thursday—for “Thursday Night Lights,” the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers have a chance to reclaim a second consecutive conference title for their junior high football program. The Jr. Panthers will travel Cutter Morning Star to face the Jr. Eagles for the final regular season football game.
The Jr. Panthers are undefeated in conference play at 3-0 and post a 4-3 overall record. Magnet Cove is coming off an impressive road conference victory against the Gurdon Jr. Go-Devils 27-7. Hayden Browning secured three touchdowns scored of 20, 12, and 28 yards against Gurdon. Justus Traylor also marched into the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown run to propel the Jr. Panthers in a 20-point victory.
Also, the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers seventh grade team came out victorious against Gurdon 12-6. The Jr. Panthers seventh grade squad remains unbeaten in conference at 3-0 and currently 6-1 overall this season.
Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmikle is very proud of how well the Jr. Panthers have performed this season as well as the seventh grade. Carmikle mentioned the team is excited about the chance to cap off another season as the ultimate league champions to add more trophy hardware for their junior high football program.
Last season was a historic year for the Jr. Panthers on the gridiron to finish 2019 undefeated at 10-0 overall and capture the 5-2A Conference title—7-0 in league play. The Jr. Panthers clinch the conference title by posting a dominant 42-point victory on the road against the Conway Christian Jr. Lions 50-8 in their final game of the season. The Jr. Panthers are rolling on a 10-game conference winning streak since the 2019 season.
A win Thursday night against Cutter Morning Star will clinch back-to-back conference titles for the Magnet Cove.
Tonight’s junior high football action kicks off at 5:30 p.m. beginning with the seventh grade, followed by the ninth grade game at 7 p.m. for the nightcap at Eagle Field.