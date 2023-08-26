Magnet Cove vs. Poyen football logo pic.jpg

POYEN — In a nail-biting season-opener showdown to kickoff the 2023 junior high football season Thursday night between rivals’ Poyen and Magnet Cove— the Jr. Panthers rallied in the closing seconds to score the winning touchdown and edged off rival Jr. Indians 14-12 at Malvern National Bank Stadium on Indian Field.

Tags

Recommended for you