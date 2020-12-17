To pour points in the basket for two 27-point halves of action on the hardwood Monday, the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers rolled productively in victory against Woodlawn 54-22 in junior high boys hoops.
The Jr. Panthers were led in scoring by Bo Batchelor and Luke Harper posting in double-figures to lead Magnet Cove in their 32-point victory on the road. Batchelor led all scorers with a pure 16 points and nailed one trifecta from long-distance behind the arc—Harper dropped 12 points. Read full details in Fridays December 18 MDR newspaper edition.