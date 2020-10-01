For “Monday Night Football” at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium, the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers hosted the Cutter Morning Star Jr. Eagles for two electrifying battles on the gridiron to highlight pee wee youth football action.
In the third and fourth grade game, Magnet Cove displayed a tough defensive battle but fell short to CMS 8-6. In the fifth and sixth grade contest, Magnet Cove topped CMS 24-8 for a dominant victory. Read more highlights from both youth football games in Wednesdays September 30 MDR newspaper edition.