JAMES KING TOURNAMENT KICKOFF FOR 2023: Malvern football head coach J.D. Plumlee with Arkansas State University Three Rivers Chancellor Dr. Steve Rook are ready to kickoff the 2023 annual James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tournament. ASUTR is the premier sponsor of the tournament hosted on David Alpe Field at the MHS Leopard Stadium in Malvern.
Keeping The James King Legacy Alive
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
