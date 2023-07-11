James King memorial tourney kickoff 2023 pic.jpg
Gerren Smith

JAMES KING TOURNAMENT KICKOFF FOR 2023: Malvern football head coach J.D. Plumlee with Arkansas State University Three Rivers Chancellor Dr. Steve Rook are ready to kickoff the 2023 annual James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tournament. ASUTR is the premier sponsor of the tournament hosted on David Alpe Field at the MHS Leopard Stadium in Malvern.

