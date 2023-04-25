Fouke @ Glen Rose

April 24, 2023: Fouke @ Glen Rose at Glen Rose baseball field in Malvern, Arkansas. ©Justin Manning

 Justin Manning

GLEN ROSE — The mighty Glen Rose Beavers bounced back productively on the diamond Monday and took down Fouke 7-6 in their 7-3A Conference baseball match-up at the Glen Rose Sports Complex.

Tags

Recommended for you