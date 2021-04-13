In a series of impressive play for consecutive non-conference victories on the diamond the Ouachita Warriors have built some winning momentum. The Warriors seized the opportunity by two dynamic and heroic plays from Kelton Fowler scoring the winning run from stealing home and Hunter Rook’s overall productive seven inning pitching led to Ouachita defeating the state championship team— Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals 3-2 at Warrior Field last Thursday.
he victory started a path of victories as the Warriors competed on the road this past weekend in Bradley and picked up two consecutive shutout wins. The Warriors shut down Lafayette County 10-0, then dismantled the Bradley Bears 6-0.
Read more details and highlights in Tuesdays April 13 MDR newspaper edition.