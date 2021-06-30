The hometown Malvern Leopards had a productive experience during their extended high school summer baseball schedule. Malvern baseball head coach Jordan Knight took the approach for an overall team aspect of development to build strong effectiveness of playmaking, quality skill level to be knowledgable of key execution offensively and defensively.
Knight was pleased by the production the Leopards provided on the diamond against top quality opponents during summer competitions. He felt the Leopards really showcased a championship caliber performance for the home Diamond Leopards’ fans while hosting the higher classification Texarakana Razorbacks at Malvern National Bank Field, at Morrison Park.
