With the 2020-2021 basketball season just tipping off, close county rivals the Glen Rose Lady Beavers and Poyen Lady Indians faced off on the hardwood Tuesday at the Jerry and Ouida Newton Arena in Poyen.
It was a three-game night as the Jr. Lady Beavers, JV Lady Beavers, and the Sr. Lady Beavers took on the hosting Jr. Lady Indians, JV Lady Indians, and the Sr. Lady Indians. The Jr. Lady Indians prevailed over the Jr. Lady Beavers, but the JV Lady Beavers and Sr. Lady Beavers were able to defeat the JV Lady Indians and Sr. Lady Indians.