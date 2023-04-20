Malvern, AR (72104)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.