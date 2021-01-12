The Glen Rose Lady Beavers basketball team celebrated its senior members Friday before their game with the Fouke Lady Panthers. Those honored were Emma McJunkins, Madeline Carver, Abby Ditzig, Love Doddridge, Kamryn Raper, and Haley Cazort.
Lady Beavers celebrate Sr. Night
