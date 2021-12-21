The Glen Rose Lady Beavers fought to the end for the entire 32 minute contest, but the visiting Lady Miners went onto a four-point win during their non-conference duel on the hardwood. For the game, Lady Beavers’ Maci Carver led all scorers with a big 10 points and swished two triples for double-figures. Ashlee Stafford contributed seven points, Laney Crutchfield finished with four points—Sydney Riggan, Kennedy Frost and CJ McCullough each added two points apiece.
