It was senior night for the Glen Rose Lady Beavers as they faced the Fouke Lady Panthers in 3A-5 conference play Friday.
The Lady Beavers didn’t disappoint the home crowd as they pulled out a dominate 50-32 win over the Lady Panthers. Head coach David Moon thought the Lady Beavers played well after having about a week and a half off. “My biggest concern tonight was that we haven’t played in a week and a half,” he said. “I didn’t know how well we would get up and down the floor, but I play a lot of people and that really paid off tonight.”
The Lady Beavers will look to build off such a dominate win as they take on conference opponents and close-county rivals Bismarck and Haskell Harmony Grove this week. The Lady Beavers host Bismarck tonight with games starting at 4:30 p.m. and will go on the road to face Haskell Harmony Grove on Friday at 4:30 p.m.