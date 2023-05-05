GENOA —The No. 3 seed Glen Rose Lady Beavers have surged their way as Class 3A state tournament qualifiers and took down the No. 2 seed Smackover Lady Buckaroos 14-2 as a dominant force Thursday in the state qualifying match-up in the 3A-4 Regional Softball Tournament hosted at Genoa Central. Glen Rose advanced to the regional semifinals set to No. 1 seed Genoa Central Lady Dragons.

Tags

Recommended for you